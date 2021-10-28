The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 549,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,451,000 after buying an additional 45,447 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after buying an additional 26,289 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 20.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $39.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.74 and a fifty-two week high of $45.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.16.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $243.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.90 million. Research analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

In related news, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $570,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,645,750. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

