The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SMPL. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.15.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $38.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.63. The Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $40.26.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $259.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.95 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 13,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $475,507.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 185,157 shares of company stock worth $6,675,147 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 50.8% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,248,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 436,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,926,000 after purchasing an additional 366,083 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 17.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,355,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,657,000 after purchasing an additional 347,145 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,216,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,587,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Simply Good Foods (SMPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.