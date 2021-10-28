The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) will report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Trade Desk’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. The Trade Desk posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Trade Desk.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company’s revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.77.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $706,524.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,237 shares of company stock worth $4,366,946 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,265.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 23,109 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 924.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,081,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,635,000 after purchasing an additional 975,571 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,008.1% during the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 87,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 79,258 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 109.2% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,306.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,218 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTD stock traded up $2.33 on Thursday, hitting $75.38. 76,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,379,696. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 136.80, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.51. The Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

