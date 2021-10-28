The Weir Group’s (WEIR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,060 ($26.91) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Weir Group to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,970 ($25.74) in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 2,350 ($30.70) to GBX 1,980 ($25.87) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,786.11 ($23.34).

LON:WEIR opened at GBX 1,748 ($22.84) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,685.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,807.13. The Weir Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,405.50 ($18.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,130 ($27.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of £4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -356.73.

In related news, insider Barbara Jeremiah purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,782 ($23.28) per share, for a total transaction of £17,820 ($23,281.94). Also, insider S (Venkat) Venkatakrishnan purchased 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,638 ($21.40) per share, with a total value of £4,095 ($5,350.14).

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

