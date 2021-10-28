Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target Raised to $715.00 at Citigroup

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $700.00 to $715.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TMO. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.89.

NYSE TMO opened at $612.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $625.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $568.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $516.87.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMO. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,553,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,850,342,000 after acquiring an additional 318,930 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,316,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,717,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,784,871,000 after acquiring an additional 566,814 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,070,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,052,801,000 after purchasing an additional 173,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,993,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,014,647,000 after acquiring an additional 381,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

