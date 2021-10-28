THG (LON:THG) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

THG Plc (LON:THG) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 715 to GBX 510. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. THG traded as low as GBX 244.90 ($3.20) and last traded at GBX 245 ($3.20), with a volume of 7425757 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 306.80 ($4.01).

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of THG from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of THG from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 624 ($8.15) price objective on shares of THG in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on shares of THG from GBX 1,080 ($14.11) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 680.80 ($8.89).

In related news, insider Zillah Byng- Thorne sold 237,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 587 ($7.67), for a total value of £1,395,768.60 ($1,823,580.61). Also, insider Damian Sanders purchased 5,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.32) per share, for a total transaction of £29,215.20 ($38,169.85). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 46,926 shares of company stock worth $18,475,802.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 557.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 596.60.

THG Company Profile (LON:THG)

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

