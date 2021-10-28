thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 88.3% from the September 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded thyssenkrupp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

thyssenkrupp stock opened at $10.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.17. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $14.38.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 39.49% and a net margin of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Research analysts forecast that thyssenkrupp will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

