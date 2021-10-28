Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TILCF opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average of $5.95. Till Capital has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $8.20.

Till Capital Company Profile

Till Capital Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the reinsurance business. It also invests in royalties and equity holdings in the resources sector. The company was founded on August 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

