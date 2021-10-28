Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TILCF opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average of $5.95. Till Capital has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $8.20.
Till Capital Company Profile
Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for Till Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Till Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.