Titan International (TWI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Titan International had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $438.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.15 million. On average, analysts expect Titan International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TWI opened at $6.78 on Thursday. Titan International has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $11.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $422.71 million, a PE ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 2.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Titan International by 71.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 226,651 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Titan International by 31.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Titan International by 10,448.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

