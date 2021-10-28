Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $94.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tompkins Financial Corporation is a financial services company with $5.5 billion in assets serving the Central, Western and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Tompkins VIST Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $80.53 on Wednesday. Tompkins Financial has a 1 year low of $54.50 and a 1 year high of $92.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 29.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tompkins Financial will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.54%.

In related news, Director Ita M. Rahilly purchased 444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.78 per share, with a total value of $34,978.32. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $245,163.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,451,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,604,000 after acquiring an additional 20,885 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,629,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 187,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

