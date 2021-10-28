TOMS Capital Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 595,883 The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 595,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,927,000. The Hartford Financial Services Group accounts for 2.9% of TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP owned 0.17% of The Hartford Financial Services Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 196.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,262,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,622,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444,232 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,307,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $886,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802,775 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 458.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,479,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,397,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,697,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,117 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 84.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,255,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIG traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.48. The stock had a trading volume of 20,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,130. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.31. The company has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $608,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,856.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $387,478.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,874 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on HIG shares. Bank of America raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

