TOMS Capital Investment Management LP Boosts Position in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU)

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,027,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,146 shares during the period. Gores Holdings VII accounts for approximately 0.8% of TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s holdings in Gores Holdings VII were worth $10,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth about $1,160,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth about $398,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth about $3,884,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth about $12,450,000.

NASDAQ:GSEVU traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.97. 880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,827. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

