TON Token (TON) Hits One Day Volume of $21,664.00

TON Token (CURRENCY:TON) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. TON Token has a market cap of $648,504.52 and approximately $21,664.00 worth of TON Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TON Token has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. One TON Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TON Token alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003505 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00050978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.41 or 0.00219234 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004873 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00100051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TON Token Profile

TON Token is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2020. TON Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,827,685 coins. TON Token’s official Twitter account is @CommunityTon . The official website for TON Token is toncommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

TON Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TON Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TON Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TON Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TON Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TON Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.