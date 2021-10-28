TOP (TOP) Hits Market Cap of $9.88 Million

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. During the last seven days, TOP has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. TOP has a market capitalization of $9.88 million and approximately $284,107.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOP coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00049411 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.84 or 0.00208035 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.55 or 0.00098539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About TOP

TOP is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org . The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

TOP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

