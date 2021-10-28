Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) PT Raised to C$24.00 at Raymond James

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

TPZEF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

OTCMKTS TPZEF traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.41. The stock had a trading volume of 451 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,526. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.68. Topaz Energy has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

