Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target Increased to C$23.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TPZ has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Firstegy restated a buy rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy to C$23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$22.56.

Shares of TPZ stock opened at C$17.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 175.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 32.47 and a current ratio of 32.52. Topaz Energy has a 52-week low of C$13.05 and a 52-week high of C$18.40.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Topaz Energy will post 0.2098816 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

