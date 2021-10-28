Traders Buy Large Volume of Hudson Pacific Properties Put Options (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 5,925 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 14,007% compared to the average volume of 42 put options.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HPP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.3% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 32,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $26.12 on Thursday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -652.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.56.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $227.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.55 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

