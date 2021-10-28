Traders Buy Large Volume of Hudson Pacific Properties Put Options (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 5,925 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 14,007% compared to the average volume of 42 put options.
Several brokerages have recently commented on HPP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.
In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $26.12 on Thursday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -652.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.56.
Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $227.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.55 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently 52.36%.
Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile
Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.
