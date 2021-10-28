Traders Buy Large Volume of The Blackstone Group Call Options (NYSE:BX)

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 409,443 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,752% compared to the average volume of 22,105 call options.

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 64,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $7,520,426.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233,634 shares in the company, valued at $142,941,171.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and sold 507,808 shares worth $40,144,228. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BX traded up $2.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,953,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $143.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.28.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Blackstone Group will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.91.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

