Traders Purchase Large Volume of Axcella Health Call Options (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,846 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 973% compared to the average daily volume of 172 call options.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXLA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

AXLA opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.67. Axcella Health has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.40.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axcella Health will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Axcella Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the second quarter worth $257,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 311.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 22,695 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 161.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the second quarter worth $100,000. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

