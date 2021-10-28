TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.21.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSE TAC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.29. 1,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,725. TransAlta has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $503.91 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in TransAlta by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,110,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in TransAlta by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TransAlta by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in TransAlta by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 112,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

