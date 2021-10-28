TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Receives $15.21 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.21.

Several research firms have commented on TAC. Zacks Investment Research cut TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE TAC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.29. 1,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,725. TransAlta has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $503.91 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. On average, research analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is -36.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TransAlta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in TransAlta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in TransAlta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in TransAlta by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in TransAlta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

