TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.880-$0.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $764 million-$774 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $764.94 million.TransUnion also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.760-$3.790 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded up $5.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.59. 1,802,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,574. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $78.02 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.41. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.45.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $144,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,699 shares of company stock worth $3,205,228 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

