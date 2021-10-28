Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) to announce sales of $51.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.40 million to $53.29 million. Travere Therapeutics posted sales of $51.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $203.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $195.08 million to $206.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $196.94 million, with estimates ranging from $179.62 million to $209.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 116.12% and a negative return on equity of 78.52%. The business had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.20 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TVTX. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $134,152.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,537.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,243 shares of company stock worth $1,733,240. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 27.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 379.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 419.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 110,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 39.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 59,518 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TVTX stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $26.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.59. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.74.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

