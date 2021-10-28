Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Shares Gap Up to $18.57

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.57, but opened at $19.47. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares shares last traded at $19.94, with a volume of 226 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRMR. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $81.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

