Tribe 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $18.95 Million (TRIBE)

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. In the last week, Tribe has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One Tribe coin can currently be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00001446 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tribe has a market capitalization of $400.97 million and approximately $18.95 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00049245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.82 or 0.00208999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.92 or 0.00099621 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tribe Coin Profile

TRIBE is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Tribe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

