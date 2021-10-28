Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.65 to C$3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.70 to C$4.15 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.78.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Shares of Trican Well Service stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $2.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.