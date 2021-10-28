Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) PT Raised to C$4.00 at ATB Capital

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at ATB Capital to C$4.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TCW. Canaccord Genuity raised Trican Well Service to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.70 to C$4.15 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trican Well Service to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trican Well Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.40.

Shares of TSE TCW remained flat at $C$3.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 363,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.53. Trican Well Service has a 52-week low of C$1.12 and a 52-week high of C$3.64. The stock has a market cap of C$888.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$93.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$81.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trican Well Service will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

