TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Issues Earnings Results

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $222.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. TriMas’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. TriMas updated its FY21 guidance to $2.18-$2.27 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $2.180-$2.270 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TRS traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.63. 3,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. TriMas has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $36.62. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.52 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

TRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

