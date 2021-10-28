Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at B. Riley

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triton International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Get Triton International alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRTN opened at $59.74 on Wednesday. Triton International has a twelve month low of $35.88 and a twelve month high of $61.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.57.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.24. Triton International had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 28.03%. The business had revenue of $400.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Triton International will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Triton International by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,948,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,006,000 after buying an additional 376,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Triton International by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,940,000 after acquiring an additional 88,357 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in Triton International by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 469,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,598,000 after acquiring an additional 82,958 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Triton International by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 340,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,825,000 after acquiring an additional 228,521 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Triton International by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 292,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,322,000 after acquiring an additional 73,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.