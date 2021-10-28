TriumphX (TRIX) Reaches Market Cap of $4.79 Million

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One TriumphX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. TriumphX has a market cap of $4.79 million and $102,700.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TriumphX has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00049392 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.82 or 0.00208848 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00099562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TriumphX Profile

TRIX is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 2,695,987,999 coins. The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx . The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io . TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

Buying and Selling TriumphX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TriumphX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TriumphX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

