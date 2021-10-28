TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research lowered shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

TRUE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TrueCar has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.63.

TrueCar stock opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. TrueCar has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.63 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.79.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $65.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.83 million. TrueCar had a net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TrueCar will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Buce sold 10,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $49,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Darrow purchased 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $251,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 905,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,104.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 43.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,228,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,448,000 after acquiring an additional 981,452 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 81.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 119,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 53,926 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueCar during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in TrueCar by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

