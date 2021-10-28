Truist Cuts Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $230.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target trimmed by Truist from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BABA. CLSA reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered Alibaba Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $278.22.
BABA stock opened at $169.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.11 and a 200-day moving average of $197.75. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $138.43 and a fifty-two week high of $315.58.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
