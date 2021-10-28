Truist Cuts Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $230.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target trimmed by Truist from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BABA. CLSA reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered Alibaba Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $278.22.

BABA stock opened at $169.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.11 and a 200-day moving average of $197.75. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $138.43 and a fifty-two week high of $315.58.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.82 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

