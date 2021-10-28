Truist Raises Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target to $28.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target increased by Truist from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a hold rating and a $19.29 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Regions Financial from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Regions Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Shares of RF stock opened at $23.37 on Monday. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $24.49. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average of $20.86.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 65.38%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

