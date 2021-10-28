Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for AnaptysBio in a report released on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.08). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q4 2021 earnings at $7.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.29) EPS.

ANAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.14.

Shares of ANAB opened at $31.10 on Thursday. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.25. The company has a market cap of $853.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.86 and a beta of 0.05.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.58 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 2,444.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 40,340 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,499,000 after buying an additional 37,601 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 1,511.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 114,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 107,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after buying an additional 96,182 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

