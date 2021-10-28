Truist Securities Boosts Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Price Target to $180.00

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $143.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 0.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on XLNX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.55.

XLNX traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $179.74. 158,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,333,046. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $111.84 and a fifty-two week high of $186.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.86. The company has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The firm had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xilinx will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 6.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,627 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 75.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,321 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 16,439 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 13,290.9% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 39.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,514 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

