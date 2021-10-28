Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

Trustmark has a payout ratio of 36.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Trustmark to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

Trustmark stock opened at $31.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. Trustmark has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $36.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trustmark will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

