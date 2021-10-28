Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.20 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 27.89%. Trustmark’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Shares of Trustmark stock traded down $2.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,536. Trustmark has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $36.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

