TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Sold by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 365.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 4,874.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 11.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $186,000.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $13.60 on Thursday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $15.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.56 and a beta of 1.58.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $556.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $251,675.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,392 shares in the company, valued at $371,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.