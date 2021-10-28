Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 54,878 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 199.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,878 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 61.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,377,000 after acquiring an additional 135,368 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $765,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 944,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,501,000 after acquiring an additional 91,541 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 29.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 644,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,708,000 after acquiring an additional 147,648 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

In other news, Director James P. Torgerson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $248,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,341. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $264,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,436.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,637 shares of company stock valued at $390,960 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:POR opened at $47.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $38.66 and a 12-month high of $52.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

