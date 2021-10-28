Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 127.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,291 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Under Armour by 35.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,526,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,429,000 after acquiring an additional 661,912 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the second quarter valued at $6,090,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the second quarter valued at $2,079,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the second quarter valued at $13,527,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,227,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,956,000 after buying an additional 12,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UAA opened at $21.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Under Armour from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.81.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

