Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $4.36 Million Stock Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 301.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,322 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.09% of RLI worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in RLI by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in RLI by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in RLI by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in RLI by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 16,001 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLI stock opened at $105.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.01. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $85.15 and a fifty-two week high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $270.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.17 million. RLI had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RLI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RLI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

