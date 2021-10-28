Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,313 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,677 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Qualys were worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the first quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the second quarter worth $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 126.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 79.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $3,881,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,119,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,787,219.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $623,503.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,258,669.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 621,536 shares of company stock valued at $72,129,599 in the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $118.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.23. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.65 and a 52-week high of $148.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 69.85 and a beta of 0.61.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

