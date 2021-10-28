Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Position in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 218,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.29% of Similarweb at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Family Trust acquired a new position in Similarweb in the second quarter valued at $33,231,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Similarweb in the second quarter valued at $13,794,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Similarweb in the second quarter valued at $13,789,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Similarweb in the second quarter valued at $12,815,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Similarweb in the second quarter valued at $10,204,000. 19.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Similarweb stock opened at $18.90 on Thursday. Similarweb Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.59.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $32.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.33 million. Research analysts predict that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Similarweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Similarweb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

