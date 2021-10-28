Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $3.98 Million Position in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,062,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 471.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Performant Financial alerts:

Performant Financial stock opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.64. Performant Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of -0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $32.84 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 405,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,470,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 8,278 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $40,562.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 726,943 shares of company stock worth $2,624,687 and have sold 59,498 shares worth $293,463. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Performant Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.