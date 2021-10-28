Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates C$17.00 Price Target for PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) received a C$17.00 target price from equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PSK. Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.10 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.78.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PSK opened at C$15.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.90. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$7.88 and a 1 year high of C$16.48.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.