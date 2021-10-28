Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Twilio updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.260-$-0.230 EPS.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $345.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $345.06 and a 200 day moving average of $354.10. Twilio has a 52 week low of $254.82 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.33 and a beta of 1.50.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.02, for a total value of $18,464,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,743 shares of company stock valued at $48,878,612 over the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Twilio stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 152,151 shares during the quarter. Twilio makes up about 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Morgan Stanley owned 6.20% of Twilio worth $4,327,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 price target (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.83.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

