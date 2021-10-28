Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition (NYSE:TRCA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 25,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71.

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:TRCA)

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

