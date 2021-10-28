Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Michael Montano Sells 4,500 Shares

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $300,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Montano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 5th, Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $265,905.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $274,590.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $291,600.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $284,445.00.

Shares of TWTR opened at $54.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.39. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.93 and a 1 year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,133,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 1.2% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 17,634 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 13.7% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 74,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,052 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 86.7% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 4.8% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 19,911 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

