U.S. Silica (SLCA) to Release Earnings on Friday

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect U.S. Silica to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $317.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.40 million. On average, analysts expect U.S. Silica to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SLCA opened at $10.48 on Thursday. U.S. Silica has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $783.42 million, a P/E ratio of -149.71 and a beta of 3.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.42.

In related news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 22,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $198,794.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Zach Carusona sold 31,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $293,064.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in U.S. Silica stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,698 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLCA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

