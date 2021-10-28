UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 1,123,554 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,291,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123,554 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of The Charles Schwab worth $603,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $594,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 92,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut their price target on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on The Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.95.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.98. 84,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,122,267. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $37.29 and a twelve month high of $84.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.05.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $2,343,002.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $63,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,269,016 shares of company stock worth $98,952,602. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

